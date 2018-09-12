Watch: Teens Rob Store After Watching Clerk Suffer Heart Attack

Police in Washington state searching for two males caught on camera ignoring a store clerk who collapsed in front of them from an apparent medical issue, choosing instead to step around him to rob the store. https://t.co/IZNqa3TIhH pic.twitter.com/2RrNIjTwpO

Three males are caught on camera robbing a Shell station Saturday after watching the clerk collapse from a heart attack and leaving the man to die.

Per ABC News, police in Auburn, WA, are on the hunt for the two young men seen in the surveillance footage, as well as the adult, who witnessed the man collapse and proceeded to take money and items from the store while one of them even took money out of the clerk’s hand as he was on the floor.

The teens returned multiple times, taking money and cigarettes.

Police said none of the suspects did anything to save the man.

According to store manager Angela Sharapova, the teens ran away with $178.

“It just breaks our hearts,” she told KOMO.

Auburn police said the incident began with one of the young males picking up a pepperoni stick from the counter and handing one to the other young male. The older man attempted to pay for a different item, but not the pepperoni sticks, and an argument began.

That is when Zarif Kelada, a father of three, suffered what police deemed a “major medical issue.”

KOMO reports Kelada was taken to the hospital and is currently on life support.

Kelada’s co-workers set up a GoFundMe page to help the man described as “a friendly, dependable employee, husband and father of 3” with his mounting medical bills.

Police have identified the three males in the robbery, but are still looking to track them down.

