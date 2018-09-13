CNN’s Navarro Urges ‘Mad as Hell’ Voters in Florida to Register — ‘Just Do It’

Thursday on CNN’s “The Lead,” network commentator and Florida resident Ana Navarro said she hoped President Donald Trump’s “offensive” and “surreal” tweet about the death toll in Puerto Rico caused by Hurricane Maria would motivate those who are “mad as hell at this tweet” to register to vote in Florida for the 2018 midterm elections.

Navarro said, “How stupid, how tone deaf, how surreal, how insensitive, how offensive. How offensive to the relatives of the 3,000 people who died in Puerto Rico. Just, you know, how wrong in every single way—morally, politically. I mean, how can this be coming from the president of the United States? Frankly, he’s doing so much harm not only to, you know, not only as we’re in the midst of hurricane preparation and dealing with a hurricane, he’s doing harm to even his political allies in Florida. There is a reason why two people who are very close to Donald Trump, Rick Scott, who is running for U.S. Senate, and Ron DeSantis, who is running for governor, came out immediately today to distance themselves from this.”

She added, “There are Puerto Ricans who moved to Florida, who could actually make or break statewide elections in Florida in 2018 and I hope all those Puerto Ricans and all those people who know Puerto Ricans in Florida or who like Puerto Ricans, who are mad as hell at this tweet, remember that the deadline to register to vote in Florida, if you moved is October 9. Just do it.”

3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

…..This was done by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of Dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico. If a person died for any reason, like old age, just add them onto the list. Bad politics. I love Puerto Rico! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

