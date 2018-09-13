Dem Sen Coons: ‘Likely’ Kavanaugh Will Get 50 Votes or More

On Thursday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Senate Judiciary Committee member Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) stated that Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh is “likely” to receive 50 votes or more for his confirmation in the Senate.

While discussing the filibuster rules for judicial nominees, Coons expressed a desire to restore the filibuster for court picks. He added, “There’s still, I think, a dozen senators, Democrat and Republican, who haven’t declared where they’re going to come out. I think it’s clear that Judge Kavanaugh will not get 60 votes, and it is likely he will get 50 or more.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett