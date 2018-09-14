Kerry: Trump Has Maturity of an Eight-Year-Old with Insecurity of a Teenager

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” former Secretary of State John Kerry stated President Trump is a combination of “the maturity of an 8-year-old boy with the insecurity of a teenage girl.”

Kerry defended his meetings with Iranian officials as something that everyone does. He cited former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger’s meetings with various foreign leaders over the years.

Later, while discussing President Trump, Kerry said, “[H]e really is the rare combination of an 8-year-old boy — I mean, he’s got the maturity of an 8-year-old boy with the insecurity of a teenage girl.”

