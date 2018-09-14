Maher, Kerry: Florence Coverage Overblown, ‘The Stupidest Thing’ on TV

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher and former Secretary of State John Kerry mocked the media coverage of Hurricane Florence.

Kerry characterized reporters standing out in the storm as “the stupidest thing” on TV today.

Maher agreed, saying, “[I]t’s a local weather story. Also, it was a category five at the beginning of the week, which they were thrilled about, because they love that. Americans love to watch a palm tree swaying, like that’s –. You could show the footage from any year. But when it got downgraded to a category one, they didn’t downgrade the coverage, while there’s so much [more] consequential things going on.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett