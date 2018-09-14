Meteorologist Eric Holthaus on Hurricane Florence: Trump ‘Actively Making the Problem Worse’

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “All In,” meteorologist Eric Holthaus discussed Hurricane Florence, blaming President Donald Trump for “actively making the problem worse” because of his response to climate change.

“There’s two aspects,” host Chris Hayes said to Holthaus. “There’s the storm surge and also the rain. One of the things that happened with Harvey, which we saw, is that the slower moving the storm is, the worse it can be because it just stops and drops a lot of rain. Is that right?”

Holthaus responded, “Yeah, exactly. And we’re seeing that a little bit, too, in the last few decades that hurricanes are moving a little bit more slowly as they’re making landfall as weather patterns change in response to climate change. So there’s a lot going on here, really. And it’s really — it’s gotten to the point where, you know, we have a president that is denying the impacts of, you know, this hurricane season last year and this year and actively making the problem worse by, you know, not addressing this root cause of worsening storms.”

