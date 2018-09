Friday at her weekly press briefing, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said President Donald Trump’s proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border was a “complete indecency.”

Pelosi said, “The wall is a complete indecency. It not effective It is not the appropriate way. If you ever went to the border you would see it is a community with a border running through it.”

