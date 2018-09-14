Video: Latino Refuses Service to American, Says Cannot Speak English

A Spanish-speaking clerk at a Taco Bell in Hialeah city, Florida, refused service to an African-American couple on Wednesday night, by saying she did not speak English.

The city is 93 percent Latino and 3 percent African-American, according to 2017 data collected by the Census Bureau.

According to the Miami Herald:

In the video, which was posted Thursday night, [Alexandria] Montgomery asked the annoyed [clerk] woman, “Do you have a manager here?” “She is in her house sleeping,” the employee replied in Spanish in a dismissive tone. There was no one else to take the order, the employee claimed … “This is Hialeah, I’m sorry,” she said in Spanish.

The conversation ended when Montgomery asked, “What’s your name?”

“Luisa,” the clerk answered.

“I’ll be here tomorrow Luisa,” Montgomery replied.

“Okay,” she answered.

Montgomery posted the video on Facebook and conversation on Wednesday. She added an update on Friday, Sept. 14:

Taco Bell in Hialeah racist asf. This lady understood what I was saying but didn’t want to take my order talking bout she don’t speak English. ***UPDATE***

Luisa was fired today. Luisa isn’t even her real name lol. She was the general manager on that shift.

The language dispute comes amid public concern about the record levels of immigration into the United States, and about the civic problems intended by diversity advocates.

The Facebook comments were mostly unsympathetic to the Taco Bell clerk:

Former President Barack Obama and many other Democrats argue that “Diversity is Our Greatest Strength.” Some GOP advocates also champion diversity. In 2015, for example, Florida Gov. Jeb Bush told a TV interviewer:

[T]hese young beautiful kids all speak English but also speak Spanish and one of them asked me a question in Spanish and I answered it. That’s the reality of America, that’s the goodness of America. That’s the kind of America we want.

Bush’s complaint came after candidate Donald Trump mocked him, saying: “He’s a nice man, but he should really set the example by speaking English while in the United States.”