Brooks: Trump’s Dropping Approval ‘Should Be Very Alarming News’ to GOP

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that the drop in President Trump’s approval rating “should be very alarming” to Republicans.

Brooks said, “Donald Trump had been sitting around 43 for the longest of times, an incredibly stable poll. He — there was this scandal, that scandal, whatever, nothing moved him. And then, in the last two weeks, suddenly, he drops to 37, 38. So — and that’s a significant chunk. It doesn’t — it sounds like whatever, five, six, seven, or eight points, but it — especially two months before an election, that’s the difference between your party doing badly in the midterms and your party getting wiped out in the midterms.”

He continued, “And so, the question is, what’s happened? Why all of a sudden is it going down? And there’s probably no one answer. Maybe a little — the comparison with John McCain. I mostly think it’s seasonal, that people came — you know, they weren’t paying attention. It was summertime. And they come back, and they start paying attention, and they’re more annoyed with the guy than they were. But the drop is among — of course, it’s among independents and Republicans. And so, it’s very — would be very alarming news for all Republicans — should be very alarming news.”

