Adam Schiff: ‘The Only Person Who’s Draining the Swamp Is Robert Mueller’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) declared special counsel Robert Mueller was the only person in Washington, D.C. draining the swamp.

Schiff said, “We need to do the oversight, we need to do the oversight that this Congress has completely abdicated responsibility.”

He added, “The concern I have right now is Donald Trump said he was going to drain the swamp and the only person who’s draining the swamp is Robert Mueller. Donald Trump is trying to pardon the swamp. We have to make sure there is no further acts of obstruction of justice.”

