CNN’s Brian Stelter to Michael Avenatti on 2020 Presidential Bid: ‘I’m Taking You Seriously as a Contender’

On Sunday, CNN “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter interview adult film star Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti, and touted him as a serious “contender” in a 2020 presidential bid.

“Michael, many Democrats say ‘no’ to Fox’s interview requests — many 2020 hopefuls,” Stelter asked. “So, I’m curious. Why did you say ‘yes’?”

“Well, Brian, if you’re going to be a fighter and you’re going to fight for the future of this country and lead the Democratic Party, then you can’t be ducking fights,” Avenatti replied.

“I don’t know if it’s a good thing that star power and TV savvy is required for the job, but I think it is,” Stelter said to Avenatti. “And by the way, I think President Obama also had a lot of TV star power, and that helped him pre-Trump. But Trump is more evidence of this. And looking ahead to 2020, one reason why I’m taking you seriously as a contender is because of your presence on cable news.”

