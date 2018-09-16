CNN’s Tapper on Trump’s Puerto Rico Tweets: He Seems to Think That the Real Victim Is Him

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” host Jake Tapper criticized President Donald Trump for his tweets disputing the Puerto Rico deaths caused by Hurricane Maria.

Tapper said, “President Trump making it clear this week that when it came to the national tragedy caused by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, he seems to think that the real victim is him. The president is continuing to dispute the official death toll of close to 3,000 people in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria saying Democrats made up the number, quote,’ like magic.'”

He added, “Of course, the president is combining a few of his favorite things here, blaming the Democrats, tending to the needs of his ego and reputation, and carelessly spreading conspiracy theories without ever issuing a fraction of proof to back up what he’s saying. He did this for years perpetuating the lie that President Obama wasn’t born in the United States and claiming with no evidence that he saw on TV thousands of Muslims in New Jersey celebrating 9/11 from rooftops, suggesting Senator Ted Cruz’s father might have been involved in the assassination of JFK, insisting he only lost the popular vote because 3 to 5 million people voted illegally. And now in the middle of another deadly storm, he dismisses the Puerto Rico death toll and takes an undeserved victory lap around an island that is still suffering.”

He concluded, “On election night Mr. Trump pledged to be a president for all Americans. Puerto Ricans are Americans too, Mr. President.”

