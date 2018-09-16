Holder: ‘Make America Great’ Mindset Is ‘Rooted in Fear’

Saturday while speaking at the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner, former Attorney General Eric Holder said the ”Make America Great Again’ mindset” was “rooted in fear.”

Holder said, “They are just too busy figuring out how to make America great again. Every time I hear that phrase I wonder when exactly do they have in mind? What decade? What year? Certainly it was not when people were enslaved. Certainly it was not when segregation was the law of the land. Certainly it was not when women were disenfranchised. Certainly it was not when the LGBT community was routinely stigmatized.”

He added, “This sort of thinking, this ‘Make America Great’ mindset is not only flawed, it’s rooted in fear. And it favors an imagined past over a realistic future.”

