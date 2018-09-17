Barbara Boxer: ‘This Woman Is to Be Believed,’ ‘This Was Attempted Rape’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-CA) said Professor Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were teenagers, was “to be believed.”

Boxer said, “This is eerily, eerily like what happened to Anita Hill. Even you have Chuck Grassley who was on the committee really being terrible to Anita Hill, and Orrin Hatch and others. And they’re still there. The difference is Dianne Feinstein is the ranking member. Kamala Harris is on the committee. Mazie Hirono is on the committee, Amy Klobuchar. There is a big difference because we now have a more representative Senate.”

She added, “This woman is to be believed.”

She added, “You can believe Dr. Ford. This was attempted rape. And this is a woman who exhibits, Dr. Ford, courage, but the classic signs of post-traumatic stress.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN