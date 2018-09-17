Dem Sen Durbin: ‘Too Fast’ to Hear Kavanaugh Accuser This Week — ‘It’s a Generation Decision’

Sen. Dick Durbin says hearing a public testimony from Kavanaugh's accuser this week is "too fast," adding that "it's a lifetime appointment to the highest court in the land, it's a generation decision" that should not be rushed https://t.co/JyibPUUYJm pic.twitter.com/6Q2iFtZ6xp

During an appearance Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) reacted to President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court associate justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s sexual assault allegations, saying this week would be “too fast” to hear from his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.

Durbin said the Judiciary Committee will have to “be fair” to both Kavanaugh and Ford, adding that it would be too quick this week to have Ford testify because of the importance of a SCOTUS confirmation.

“Let’s do this the right way, a thoughtful way,” Durbin stated. “It’s a lifetime appointment to the highest court in the land. It’s a generation decision.”

