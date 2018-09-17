Lawyer for Kavanaugh Accuser: She Is Willing to Testify Publicly

JUST IN: "The answer is yes," says the attorney for Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford on whether she is willing to testify in public, adding that she has not been asked to do so https://t.co/ldiFVBCMo0 pic.twitter.com/SBTPOUY97V

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” Debra Katz, the attorney for Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford, stated Ford is willing to publicly testify to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Co-host Alisyn Camerota asked, “[W]ill your client, Christine Ford, be willing to testify, in public, to the Judiciary Committee?”

Katz responded, “The answer is yes.”

Camerota then asked if Ford has “been asked by any of the lawmakers to do that?” Katz responded that while there have been statements made on TV, no one has asked Ford to testify and no one has reached out to Ford about testifying.

