Napolitano on Kavanaugh Allegations: ‘Going to See Another Version of the Clarence Thomas-Anita Hill Hearings’

Monday, senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano reacted on “Fox & Friends” to President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court associate justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s sexual assault allegations brought by Christine Blasey Ford, saying Kavanaugh’s hearings will be “another version” of the Clarence Thomas-Anita Hill hearings.

“[W]e’re going to see another version of the Clarence Thomas-Anita Hill hearings right before our eyes, sometime in the next few weeks, maybe as soon as Thursday,” Napolitano said.

He added, “This is a classic he said-she said. So, she’ll come before the Senate Judiciary Committee, she’ll make these allegations. The Democrats will throw her softballs, the Republicans will grill her and cross-examine her.”

Napolitano warned Republicans to be careful with their cross-examination because of the #MeToo movement and a growing emphasis on sexual misconduct.

“[T]his is vastly different time period with different social mores,” he noted.

