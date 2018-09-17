Orrin Hatch: ‘I Think’ Kavanaugh Accuser Is ‘Mistaken’

Monday on CNN, Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) reacted to President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court associate justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s sexual assault allegations.

Hatch said, “I talked to him on the phone today.”

Hatch said Kavanaugh told him, “He didn’t do that, and he wasn’t at the party. So, you know, clearly, somebody’s mixed up.”

Asked if he believed Kavanaugh, Hatch said, “Yeah, I sure do.”

He added, “I think she’s mistaken. I think she’s mistaken something. But I don’t know. I don’t know her.”

