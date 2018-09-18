Blumenthal: Kavanaugh Nomination ‘Should Be Withdrawn’ – Standard Is ‘Credibility,’ Not Whether You’ve Assaulted

Sen. Richard Blumenthal says the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court "should be withdrawn" "This nomination will not only cast a shadow over judge Kavanaugh ... it will also stain the United States Supreme Court irreparably," he adds https://t.co/7SVVRAuCJY pic.twitter.com/GHSwDQtuQW

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Senate Judiciary Committee member Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) stated that Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination should be withdrawn. He further argued that Kavanaugh “has raised serious doubts about his credibility” and “the bar here is not whether you have not criminally assaulted someone, it’s credibility, trust, integrity.”

Blumenthal said, “I have opposed his nomination…from the beginning. I think the nomination should be withdrawn. He has raised serious doubts about his credibility in his testimony already. He’s been evasive and seemingly misleading. And the bar here is not whether you have not criminally assaulted someone, it’s credibility, trust, integrity.”

He added, “[T]his nomination will not only cast a shadow over Judge Kavanaugh, if he were ever to be confirmed, it will also stain the United States Supreme Court irreparably.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett