Flake: Would Be ‘Disqualifying’ if Kavanaugh Incident Occurred as Described

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said if Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexual misconduct accuser Christine Blasey Ford were credible, it would be “disqualifying” for Kavanaugh.

Flake said, “Well, you know, I think that most of us were inclined to, on the Republican side, to support Kavanaugh, and that is where I was. I had my questions answered in the hearing or in Q&A afterward, but this is important. If the allegations are proven to be true, or people believe that they are, then that changes the equation, certainly.”

He added, “I would think that if the incident occurred as she described it, it would be disqualifying, and that is why we are having this hearing.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN