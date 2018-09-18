Hirono on Kavanaugh Hearings: ‘I Just Want to Say to the Men in This Country, Just Shut Up and Step Up’

Sen. Hirono: “Guess who's perpetuating all of these kinds of actions? It's the men in this country. I just want to say to the men in this country, just shut up! And step up. Do the right thing for a change.” pic.twitter.com/IvLGAQfH7W

Tuesday, Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) said in light of the sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh the men in this country and on the Senate Judiciary Committee need to “just shut up and step up.”

Hirono said, “Of corse it helps that there are women on that committee. But you know what? I expect the men in this country and the men in this committee and many of them —believe me because we all signed on to this letter to demand an FBI investigation. But really guess who’s perpetuating all of these kinds of actions? It’s the men in this country. I just want to say to the men in this country, just shut up and step up. Do the right thing for a change.”

She added, “You can say I’m a little upset by this, you know the unfairness of it.”

