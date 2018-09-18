Kamala Harris: The Senate Needs to Know Who Brett Kavanaugh Really Is

”The United States Senate needs to know who this person, Brett Kavanaugh, really is. That’s the issue.” -- Sen. @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/S7tbuHosJi

Tuesday on “CBS This Morning,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said she believed Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexual misconduct accuser Christine Blasey Ford, and the United States Senate needs to know who Kavanaugh really is before confirming him to the Supreme Court.

According to Harris, the FBI should do a “comprehensive and complete background check” into Kavanaugh’s past, although President Donald Trump on Monday said Kavanaugh has been through six FBI vettings already.

“The United States Senate needs to know who this person, Brett Kavanaugh, really is,” Harris stated. “That’s the issue.”

