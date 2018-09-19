Bernie Sanders to Sarah Silverman: America ‘Starves Little Children,’ Bombs Houses and ‘Buses of Children’

On the latest episode of Hulu series “I Love You, America,” host Sarah Silverman was joking about not being allowed to swear at the U.S. Senate when Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) quipped America “starves little children.”

Sanders said, “We can’t even use dirty words. This is the United States Senate.

Silverman said, “I can’t?”

Sanders said, “We just starve little children, we go bomb houses and buses of children, and we give tax breaks to billionaires, but we don’t use dirty words.”

