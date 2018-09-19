Matthews: GOP Should Think of Possibility Ford Does Interview Right Before Election

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” host Chris Matthews raised a scenario where Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, and his accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, gives an interview right before the 2018 elections, “and it’s deadly, it’s deadly.”

Matthews began by giving a scenario, “that the Republicans will not like.” Matthews’ scenario was one where Republicans “confirm Kavanaugh next Thursday. He becomes a lifetime member of the Supreme Court. He’s in business on the court, deciding issues like Roe v. Wade and things like that. And come the Sunday night or the Monday night before the next election, the midterm elections, the accuser, Dr. Ford, appears on television, and gives her full story to a reporter, to an anchorperson, and it’s deadly, it’s deadly. And they’re stuck with this confirmation. … If I were the Republicans, I’d think two or three weeks ahead, or even a month and a half ahead and know where you’re putting yourself.”

