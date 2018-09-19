Missouri AG Josh Hawley: Kavanaugh Vote Should Move Forward if Ford Doesn’t Want to Testify

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, the Republican U.S. Senate candidate running against incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO), offered his thoughts Wednesday on Supreme Court associate justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh vote, saying if his sexual misconduct accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, does not want to testify, then the Senate Judiciary Committee should move forward with the vote to confirm Kavanaugh.

Hawley told “Hugh Hewitt Show” host Hugh Hewitt that Ford “should be allowed the chance to testify,” but he criticized the Democrats for the “games” they have played with Kavanaugh’s nomination, calling it a “mockery” of the process.

“[A]s I have said before on this subject, Dr. Ford should be allowed the chance to testify,” Hawley stated. “I think the chairman’s done the right thing by doing that. Judge Kavanaugh should be allowed the chance to do so. But if Dr. Ford does not want to, I do think it’s time to move on and to move this process forward.” He continued, “I hope that she will come forward, and whether that’s publicly or privately, I understand that Chairman Grassley’s offered a private session to protect her privacy if she prefers, or offered a session with staff if she prefers that. I hope that she’ll avail herself of one of those opportunities. But I blame Democrats for this. The games they have played with this nomination have been just unbelievable.”

“The Democrats deliberately withheld this information until this 11th hour, and now they’re continuing to stall and delay. And I just think that it is making a mockery of this process, and they should be ashamed,” Hawley later added.

