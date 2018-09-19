Pompeo: Kerry ‘Can’t Seem to Get Off the Stage, and You Have To’

During an interview broadcast on Wednesday’s edition of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated former Secretary of State John Kerry “can’t seem to get off the stage,” and needs to do so.

Pompeo said, “Secretary Kerry can’t seem to get off the stage, and you have to. When I’m the former secretary, I’ll get off. … It’s one thing to meet with your counterparts. It’s another thing to do what Secretary Kerry, Wendy Sherman, Ernest Moniz, frankly, the whole gang has done, which is to actively seek to undermine what President Trump is trying to achieve. It’s okay to talk with them, but you have to be working for America, working for American foreign policy, and they’re not.”

