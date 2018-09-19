Sunny Hostin: Trump’s ‘Moral Values Are in the Trash’ — He Takes Our Country ‘into the Trash’

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” the panel discussed adult film actress Stormy Daniels’ excerpt from her upcoming book, which details her alleged sexual encounter with President Donald Trump.

Co-host Abby Hunstman said, “He is wanting so badly to respond to this and he can’t legally. He can’t say anything. He’s got to be so frustrated. I don’t think anyone in this country wants to hear anything about President Trump from below the waist, below the belt.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “How about above the neck, we don’t want to hear that either.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “You know, when you elect a president whose moral values are in the trash, it takes the moral discussion in our country into the trash. And we can’t even talk about it on national television.”

She added, “When Obama was president, we were talking about vegetable gardens. We were talking about the fact that he wore a tan suit. That was the biggest scandal.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN