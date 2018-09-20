Megyn Kelly: ‘Dianne Feinstein Bears a Lot of the Blame’ for Mishandling Kavanaugh Accusation

During Thursday’s “Megyn Kelly Today” on NBC, host Megyn Kelly accused Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) of mishandling the accusations of sexual assault by Supreme Court associate justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

Kelly said Feinstein “bears a lot of the blame” for burying the allegations brought forward by Ford until almost the last minute.

“I think Dianne Feinstein bears a lot of the blame here because this woman found a way to come forward and Dianne Feinstein buried it,” Kelly stated.

“Christine Blasey Ford found a way [to come forward],” she continued. “Why wouldn’t Dianne Feinstein say at least anonymously to Brett Kavanaugh when she met with him one-on-one, ‘I’ve received a serious allegation. I need to raise it with you?'”

