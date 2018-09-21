Biden: Dems Will Win Back House and Senate in Midterm

Friday on NBC’s “Today,” former Vice President Joe Biden predicted Democrats would win the majority in both the House and Senate in the midterm elections.

Biden said, “We have to stop this degradation of the system that’s going on. That’s why I’m campaigning all over the country. I’m campaigning for candidates because we have to build a berm out there. We’re going to win back the United States House of Representatives, I promise you. And I predict we’ll win back the Senate, too.”

