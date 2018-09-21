Biden: Ford Shouldn’t Be ‘Vilified’ Like Anita Hill

In an interview that aired Friday on NBC’s “Today,” former Vice President Joe Biden weighed in on the sexual misconduct allegation against Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Biden said, like with Anita Hill during Clarence Thomas’ confirmation, the FBI should do an investigation, adding he hopes Kavanaugh’s accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, is not “vilified” in the same way Hill was.

“Anita Hill was vilified when she came forward, by a lot of my colleagues — character assassination. I wish I could have done more to prevent those questions, the way they asked them,” Biden told NBC News’ Craig Melvin. “I hope my colleagues learned from that.”

He continued, “She deserves to be treated with dignity. It takes enormous courage for a woman to come forward under bright lights, with millions of people watching, and relive something that happened to her, assert that something happened to her, and she should be treated with respect.”

