Donny Deutsch: Republicans Are a Party of ‘Ignorant White Men’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” network contributor Donny Deutsch said the Republicans’ handling of the confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is putting on “display,” that the party is “just ignorant white men.”

Deutsch said, “Am I crazy? Not that it’s going to happen, the only move to the Republicans at this point is because basically, you’re seeing on display a metaphor for what this party is which is basically ignorant white men. And you are just seeing that on display. What if all of a sudden they stepped forward and said this is, at the very least, a stain we can’t deal with and just say this is not the right thing and we need to move on. Wouldn’t that send a signal to women? I know I’m living in dreamland, but I don’t know what the other play is for them.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN