Maher: Kavanaugh ‘Shouldn’t Be Up’ for SCOTUS ‘It Should Be Merrick Garland’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh “shouldn’t even be having this hearing because he shouldn’t be up for the Supreme Court. Because it should be Merrick Garland.”

Maher said, “[H]e shouldn’t even be having this hearing because he shouldn’t be up for the Supreme Court. Because it should be Merrick Garland. And if we didn’t have the Electoral College, okay, Al Gore would have appointed the two that Bush appointed, and if we didn’t have the Electoral College, Trump — Hillary would be president. The Supreme Court would be a liberal court. That would reflect the people. That’s not what we have.”

He added, “Before 2000, the Supreme Court more or less reflected the makeup of the people’s politics. Now because they steal elections, partly with the help of the Constitution, yes, partly, now, it doesn’t.”

