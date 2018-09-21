Maher: Kavanaugh’s Defenders Want Us To Believe Ford ‘Traveled Back in Time’ to Mess Up Kavanaugh’s Life

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s defenders want people to believe that Dr. Christine Blasey Ford “traveled back in time to when she was 15 to fuck up Brett Kavanaugh’s life? And put a witness in the room? And the one asking for the FBI investigation.”

Maher said, “We don’t know exactly what happened in that room in 1982, and I did some research on this. … Trauma doesn’t necessarily make you remember everything better. But also, the fact that it was trauma. I’m pretty sure something happened in there that severely traumatized this woman. But they want us to believe that she, I don’t know, traveled back in time to when she was 15 to fuck up Brett Kavanaugh’s life? And put a witness in the room? And the one asking for the FBI investigation.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett