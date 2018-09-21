Susan Collins: ‘I Was Appalled’ by Trump’s Tweet About Kavanaugh Accuser

Friday, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said she was “appalled,” by President Donald Trump‘s tweet about Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser Christine Blasey Ford.

Collins said, “I was appalled by the president’s tweet. First of all, we know that allegations of sexual assault – I’m not saying that’s what happened in this case – but we know allegations of sexual assault are one of the most unreported crimes that exist. So I thought that the president’s tweet was completely inappropriate and wrong.”

I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN