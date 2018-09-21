Susan Collins: ‘I Was Appalled’ by Trump’s Tweet About Kavanaugh Accuser

Friday, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said she was “appalled,” by President Donald Trump‘s tweet about Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser Christine Blasey Ford.

Collins said, “I was appalled by the president’s tweet. First of all, we know that allegations of sexual assault – I’m not saying that’s what happened in this case – but we know allegations of sexual assault are one of the most unreported crimes that exist. So I thought that the president’s tweet was completely inappropriate and wrong.”

