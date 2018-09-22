Scalise: If Rosenstein Allegations Are True, He Should Be Fired, Even If It Was a Joke

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) stated that if reports that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein talked about invoking the 25th Amendment and recording the president are true, Rosenstein should be fired, even if the remarks were a joke.

Scalise responded to a question on whether Rosenstein should be fired by saying, “Well, if these allegations are true, absolutely. Even if it was a joke, there’s nothing funny about making those kind of accusations. Let’s get to the bottom of this. It’s one more thing that we’ve got to dig deeper into. But it shows you there are some real problems over there, some bad apples that have to be rooted out.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett