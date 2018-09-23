Durbin: Republican Senators Have ‘Assured’ Us They Will Consider Ford’s Testimony

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) told viewers that Republican senators have assured their Democratic colleagues they will take into account the testimony of professor Christine Blasey Ford.

Ford as accused Supreme Court associate justice nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

Durbin said “In this circumstance to have a categorical denial by Kavanaugh and an assertion by Dr. Ford that really is extremely serious as far as I’m concerned, even though it was 35 years ago, to have that situation. Members on the committee on both sides want to be fair, at least I hope they do, want to be fair to both. I have Republican senators who have reached out to Democratic senators and assured them that they are looking to this to kind of a determination of how their final vote will be cast.”

He added, “Just remember, this Senate Judiciary Committee, the conversation is 11 Republicans, 10 Democrats. If one Republican senator should decide that Dr. Ford’s allegations, assertions, are true and that they are serious, it could make a big difference in the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh.”

