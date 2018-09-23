Gowdy: ‘I’m Really Disappointed’ with Senators Who Have Already Made Up Their Minds on Kavanaugh Accuser

Sunday on CBS’ “Face The Nation,” Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) said he was “really disappointed” with senators who have already decided whether or not to believe either Dr. Christine Blasey Ford or Supreme Court associate justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Gowdy said, “My bias is toward sex assault victims. I spent 20 years believing them sometimes when nobody else did. I am used to the beyond a reasonable doubt. That is an incredibly high burden, but it ought to be if you’re going to take away someone’s freedom. It also ought to be a high burden when you are going to impact someone’s reputation. And make no mistake both Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh will live with consequences of this for the remainder of their lives. But- but as it relates to Judge Kavanaugh when you have been accused of something that is a crime it’s an incredibly serious crime. It is a crime that goes to the heart of your character.”

He added, “I think American people expect there to be a high evidentiary burden, and I’m really disappointed when I hear senators say they either believe or don’t believe witnesses that they have never interviewed or heard from. How can you do that John? How can you make a credibility assessment if you’ve never bothered to interview either of the two principals.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN