Graham: Ford’s Testimony Won’t Change My Vote — ‘Unless There’s Something More’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said the testimony of Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford would not change his mind, but he added that caveat that “unless there’s something more.”

When asked if there “is anything Ford could say” that would change his vote for Kavanaugh, Graham said, “I want to listen to her, but I’m being honest with you and everybody else. What do you expect me to do? You can’t bring it in a criminal court. You would never sue civilly. You couldn’t even get a warrant. What am I supposed to do? Go ahead and ruin this guy’s life based on an accusation? I don’t know when it happened, I don’t know where it happened, and everybody named in regard to being there said it didn’t happen.”

He continued, “Unless there’s something more, no I’m not going to ruin Judge Kavanaugh’s life over this. But she should come forward. She should have her say. She will be respectfully treated.”

He added, “I‘m not going to play and game here and tell you this will wipe out his entire life. Because if nothing changes, it won’t with me.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN