Sen Murray: There Could Be an Investigation in Maryland If Kavanaugh Was On the Court

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) said there could be an investigation in Maryland of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations even if Supreme Court associate justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court.

Murray said, “I understand there could be allegations filed in Maryland still on this if he was on the court. So it’s important that we get this right.”

She added, “Here’s what I do know, if the Senate plows through this, if it’s a hiccup, if they don’t do it right, there will be a tremendous backlash again.”

