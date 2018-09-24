Avenatti: Kavanaugh Client Will Come Forward in 48 Hours – Will We Get Into Definition of Intercourse with Kavanaugh?

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” attorney Michael Avenatti promised “detailed allegations” against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh in the next 48 hours and reacted to Kavanaugh’s claim that he never had sex in high school by saying he doesn’t believe Kavanaugh’s claim and wondering, “are we going to get into a definition of sexual intercourse?”

Avenatti said that in the next 48 hours there will be “detailed allegations,” and that one of his clients who has information on Kavanaugh will come forward. He added that there is corroboration for the client who will come forward.

Avenatti then reacted to Kavanaugh’s response to Avenatti’s claims where Kavanaugh said he never sexually assaulted anyone and didn’t have sex or anything close to it in high school. Avenatti stated that Kavanaugh’s claim isn’t believable and isn’t reconcilable with what Kavanaugh wrote in his yearbook and Kavanaugh’s association with Mark Judge.

Avenatti continued, “I mean, are we going to get into a definition of sexual intercourse? I mean, does that mean that he performed oral sex or had oral sex performed on him? Does that mean any host of any other sexual activities occurred? Or does he want America to believe that the only thing that he did, until well into his college years, was effectively kiss or French kiss a woman? Is that what he wants America to believe? Because I don’t believe it.”

He added that there are “many many witnesses” who will rebut Kavanaugh’s claim about his sexual activities.

