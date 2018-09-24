Hirono: ‘Need an Investigation’ Into Kavanaugh Charges – ‘Women Do Not Sit Around Making These Things Up’

On Monday’s “MSNBC Live,” Senate Judiciary Committee member Mazie Hirono (D-HI) stated that there should be an investigation into the newest allegations against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh and that Republicans “cannot face the idea that women do not sit around making these things up.”

Hirono began by saying, “Once again, I feel as though I’ve been saying this for years now, that we need an investigation. When I heard about this, when I heard the report that there may be another victim, you know, it just points out, once again, we need an investigation. Anytime there’s an alleged crime, what do we do first? We investigate.”

Host Hallie Jackson later asked Hirono about the reported plans of Republicans to respond to the accusations against Kavanaugh by stating that Republicans “cannot face the idea that women do not sit around making these things up. Dr. Ford, her life has been upended. Women do not sit around making these things up.”

