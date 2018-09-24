Kavanaugh: ‘I’ve Never Sexually Assaulted Anyone,’ ‘Was Never at Any Such Party,’ ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere’

During excerpts of his interview set to air on Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh denied the allegations against him, said he was never at any party like the one described by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, and declared, “I’m not going anywhere.”

Kavanaugh said, “I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone, in high school or otherwise. I am not questioning, and have not questioned, that perhaps Dr. Ford, at some point in her life, was sexually assaulted by someone, in some place. But what I know is I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone.”

He also said, “I was never at any such party. The other people who are alleged to be present have said they do not remember any such party. A woman who was present — another woman who was present, who was Dr. Ford’s lifelong friend has said she doesn’t know me and never remembers being at a party with me at any time in her life.”

Kavanaugh also stated, “I want a fair process where I can defend my integrity, and I know I’m telling the truth. I know my lifelong record, and I’m not going to let false accusations drive me out of this process.” He also said, “I’m not going anywhere.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett