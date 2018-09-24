McConnell: Dems Aiding in ‘Smear Campaign’ Against Kavanaugh – He Will Be Voted on in ‘Near Future’

During a speech on the Senate floor on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) accused Senate Democrats of aiding in a “smear campaign” against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh and vowed Kavanaugh will receive a vote in the Senate “in the near future.”

McConnell said, “Senate Democrats and their allies are trying to destroy a man’s personal and professional life on the basis of decades-old allegations that are unsubstantiated and uncorroborated. That, Mr. President, is where we are. This is what the so-called resistance has become, a smear campaign, pure and simple, aided and abetted by members of the United States Senate.”

He concluded, “Judge Kavanaugh will be voted on here on the Senate floor. Up or down, on the Senate floor, this fine nominee to the Supreme Court will receive a vote, in this Senate, in the near future.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett