Schiff: Rosenstein Should Not Resign Under Any Circumstances

On Monday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Adam Schiff (D-CA) stated Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein should not resign and it seems as though there is “a slow-moving Saturday Night Massacre.”

Schiff said, “Rod Rosenstein should, under no circumstances, resign. If the president intends to obstruct justice, Rosenstein should require him to be fired. He shouldn’t take a step affirmatively and essentially let the president off the hook. This looks to me like a slow-moving Saturday Night Massacre. It seems like the only question is whether these steps take place now or they take place after the midterms when the president believes he’ll pay less of a political price for it.”

