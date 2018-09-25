CNN’s Toobin: If Dems Retake Senate ‘Payback for Merrick Garland Will Be Swift and Total’

Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day,” network legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said if the Democrats take the majority in the U.S. Senate they will block all of President Donald Trump’sSupreme Court nominee as “payback for Merrick Garland.”

Toobin said, “There is also the fact that there is an outside chance, but a real chance, that the Democrats retake the Senate in the midterm elections, in which case I don’t think any nominee for the Supreme Court is going to get through. The payback for Merrick Garland will be swift and total. So it may be that this is it for the President. He gets this appointment. There probably is no time to get a nominee through in the lame duck. So it’s Brett Kavanaugh or bust for the Republicans on the Supreme Court, possibly.”

