ESPN’s Golic Slams NFL Over Roughing the Passer Rule — ‘You Don’t Give a Damn’

Roughing the passer penalties keep coming and @espngolic wants answers from the league... pic.twitter.com/usW5c8ymD9

Former NFL star and ESPN Radio host Mike Golic went after the NFL Tuesday in response to its new, controversial roughing the passer rules.

The “Golic and Wingo” co-host slammed the league for trying to protect quarterbacks in a way that causes defensive players to change how they try to sack the quarterback because roughing the passer penalties have been called more frequently.

Most notably, Green Bay Packers pass rusher Clay Matthews has been penalized twice in consecutive weeks for hits on the quarterback.

To combat the new penalty, defensive players have to be more careful how they take down the quarterback, which reportedly resulted in Miami Dolphins defensive lineman William Hayes tearing his ACL.

Golic noted Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt’s questionable roughing the passer penalty during Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Hayes’ season-ending injury, saying the NFL “doesn’t give a damn.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent