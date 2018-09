Tuesday, Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told reporters at the U.S. Capitol that he believed President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court associate justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh will be confirmed.

McConnell said, “We’re going to be moving forward. I’m confident we’re going to win.”

He added, “I believe he’ll be confirmed, yes.”

