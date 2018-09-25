WH’s Sanders: Democrats’ Handling of Kavanaugh Has Been ‘Absolutely Appalling and Disgusting’

. @PressSec : “I think the process that the Democrats have played has been absolutely appalling and disgusting.” @foxandfriends pic.twitter.com/IUrOAK1dLj

Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders weighed in on the Democrats’ handling of Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process and sexual misconduct allegations, calling it “absolutely appalling and disgusting.”

“I think the process that the Democrats have played has been absolutely appalling and disgusting,” Sanders told “Fox & Friends,” noting accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford wanted to reach out about her story privately.

She added that it has become a “public circus” because they waited until the “11th hour.”

“[Democrats], frankly, hurt two different families’ lives that they’ll never be able to be the same because of the way that they’ve operated this process. And I think it’s disgusting that they’ve exploited these individuals and their families for their own political purposes,” said Sanders.

