Schumer: McConnell Should ‘Apologize’ to Ford ‘Immediately’

Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) owed an apology to Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Supreme Court associate justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

Schumer was referencing McConnell’s comments Monday on the Senate floor accusing Senate Democrats of aiding in a “smear campaign” against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Schumer said, “It’s absolutely galling for Leader McConnell, Republican Senators and the White House to call Dr. Ford’s allegations against Judge Kavanaugh a smear job.”

He added, “Leader McConnell owes an apology to Dr. Ford for labeling her allegations a smear job. He should apologize to her. He should do it immediately.”

