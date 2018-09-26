DeSantis on Ted Cruz Being Harassed by Protesters: ‘The Left Is Totally Unhinged’

Wednesday, Florida GOP gubernatorial nominee Ron DeSantis reacted on “Fox & Friends” to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) being harassed over his support for Supreme Court associate justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh by protesters as he and his wife dined at a Washington D.C. restaurant.

DeSantis argued Cruz’s treatment at the restaurant, how the Democrats have handled the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court justice confirmation process and last year’s shooting at the GOP baseball practice are all proof that “the left is totally unhinged.”

He added, “This is really, really a bad road to go down. And look, if I was a proprietor of this stuff, I would have no tolerance for that in my establishment. You want people to be able to eat in peace.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent